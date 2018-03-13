Operations at NW medical stores come to standstill over pay, Lekalakala saga

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Operations at NW medical stores come to standstill over pay, Lekalakala saga

It’s been three weeks since workers embarked on a go-slow, with supply of medicines at facilities fast running out.

Operations at the North West medical stores have come to a standstill as workers demand better pay and the suspension of HoD Thabo Lekalakala. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
Operations at the North West medical stores have come to a standstill as workers demand better pay and the suspension of HoD Thabo Lekalakala. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
Hitekani Magwedze one hour ago

MAHIKENG - As the portfolio committee of health and social development sits on Tuesday afternoon to deliberate on the embattled North West Health Department, operations at the provincial medical stores have ground to a halt as workers demand better pay and the suspension of HOD Thabo Lekalakala.

It’s been three weeks since workers embarked on a go-slow, with supply of medicines at facilities fast running out.

Workers affiliated to Nehawu say their demands have been ignored while money has been squandered through corrupt activities, including the controversial contract with Gupta-linked Mediosa for mobile clinic services.

Union representative Clifford Modise says they've been raising salary issues since 2012 but while the workload increases, wages remain the same.

“Salary level is the main issue. Right now, we’re serving 32 provincial hospitals but when it comes to the salary, it’s not worth it.”

The sit-in is expected to culminate in a strike next week.

'WHY DOES LEKALAKALA STILL HAVE HIS JOB?'

The North West portfolio committee on health says it wants the health MEC to appear before the legislature to explain why Lekalakala is still in the job.

The committee recommended a few weeks ago that MEC Magome Masike and Premier Supra Mahumapelo fire Lekalakala after he admitted to having gone on a Gupta sponsored trip to India a week after authorising a multimillion-rand payment to Mediosa.

Despite the recommendation, Mahumapelo has decided not to fire the HOD, sighting concerns around labour law.

Acting North West Health HOD Vuyo Mbulawa says he’ll be acting in the post while Lekalakala is on forced leave.

However, the committee’s Somadoda Sambata says he wants a clear explanation on the conditions of the forced leave.

“That matter is going to be dealt with officially with the MEC and if he does not arrive, we will write him a letter because he can’t force the acting HOD to act indefinitely. That on its own would make administration not clear.”

The Health Department has failed to present its draft annual performance plan which was expected to detail plans to end contracts with controversial companies.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA