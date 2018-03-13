NW legislature to discuss Health Dept graft, Lekalakala fraud
Thabo Lekalakala and the department have come under scrutiny following the first hearing, with more allegations of improper awarding of tenders.
JOHANNESBURG – The North West provincial legislature and its Standing Committee on Public Accounts is expected to discuss graft at the Health Department and fraud allegations levelled against its embattled head of department, Thabo Lekalakala.
At Lekalakala's last hearing, the committee suggested that he be removed from his position after he confessed to paying Gupta-linked company Mediosa R30 million upfront.
Lekalakala and the department have come under scrutiny following the first hearing, with more allegations of improper awarding of tenders.
Various bodies, including the Hawks, have instituted investigations following Lekalakala’s appearance in the provincial legislature a few weeks ago.
In addition, multiple charges have been laid against him, Premier Supra Mahumapelo and his MEC, with one as recent as Monday.
On the agenda for Tuesday, is the HOD's controversial Gupta-linked medical company Mediosa and the go-slow embarked on by some department staff.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the province recently and described the mobile clinics provided by Mediosa as an ATM for the Gupta family to siphon money out of the province.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Zweli Mkhize: We have never spoken about concept of day zero
-
Two children killed, 11 injured in Rustenburg collision
-
Gauteng Premier David Makhura names new Human Settlements MEC
-
Gauteng Health Department 'getting a grip on listeria'
-
Gigaba: I had no knowledge of meeting with Gupta brother
-
Man granted court order preventing Hofmeyr from intimidating him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.