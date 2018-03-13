NW legislature to discuss Health Dept graft, Lekalakala fraud

Thabo Lekalakala and the department have come under scrutiny following the first hearing, with more allegations of improper awarding of tenders.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West provincial legislature and its Standing Committee on Public Accounts is expected to discuss graft at the Health Department and fraud allegations levelled against its embattled head of department, Thabo Lekalakala.

At Lekalakala's last hearing, the committee suggested that he be removed from his position after he confessed to paying Gupta-linked company Mediosa R30 million upfront.

Lekalakala and the department have come under scrutiny following the first hearing, with more allegations of improper awarding of tenders.

Various bodies, including the Hawks, have instituted investigations following Lekalakala’s appearance in the provincial legislature a few weeks ago.

In addition, multiple charges have been laid against him, Premier Supra Mahumapelo and his MEC, with one as recent as Monday.

On the agenda for Tuesday, is the HOD's controversial Gupta-linked medical company Mediosa and the go-slow embarked on by some department staff.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the province recently and described the mobile clinics provided by Mediosa as an ATM for the Gupta family to siphon money out of the province.