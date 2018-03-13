Numsa obtains court interdict to block Eskom signing renewable energy deals

Numsa, which represents thousands of workers, believes the signing of these contracts would be detrimental for the working class would lead to Eskom requiring less coal fired electricity .

JOHANNESBURG – National Union of Metalworker of South Africa (Numsa) and Tranform SA have successfully obtained an urgent court interdict to block Eskom from signing 27 renewable energy contracts.

In a late night application, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the Energy Minister to give an undertaking not to sign agreements with the independent power producers on Tuesday or until a full hearing in court.

Numsa, which represents thousands of workers, believes the signing of these contracts would be detrimental for the working class and would lead to Eskom requiring less coal fired electricity and would likely result in lead to the closure of power plants and result in job losses.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi says this is a great victory.

"The IPP rollout will raise the cost of electricity traumatically because IPPs cost much more than coal electricity. Clearly the ANC government wants to make the working class and the poor suffer even more that they do now."