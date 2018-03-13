Numsa obtains court interdict to block Eskom signing renewable energy deals
Numsa, which represents thousands of workers, believes the signing of these contracts would be detrimental for the working class would lead to Eskom requiring less coal fired electricity .
JOHANNESBURG – National Union of Metalworker of South Africa (Numsa) and Tranform SA have successfully obtained an urgent court interdict to block Eskom from signing 27 renewable energy contracts.
In a late night application, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the Energy Minister to give an undertaking not to sign agreements with the independent power producers on Tuesday or until a full hearing in court.
Numsa, which represents thousands of workers, believes the signing of these contracts would be detrimental for the working class and would lead to Eskom requiring less coal fired electricity and would likely result in lead to the closure of power plants and result in job losses.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi says this is a great victory.
"The IPP rollout will raise the cost of electricity traumatically because IPPs cost much more than coal electricity. Clearly the ANC government wants to make the working class and the poor suffer even more that they do now."
More in Local
-
Woman gives birth at Joburg shopping centre
-
Firefighters battle Dunoon shack blaze
-
Lesufi commends Three Rivers teacher following classroom incident
-
Parly committee: Zwane not off the hook over state capture allegations
-
Grasmere Toll Plaza cashiers on strike, operations halted
-
Two arrested in WC for possession of drugs worth more than R1.9m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.