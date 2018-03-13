Namibia records first listeria case after it kills 180 in SA
Namibia’s health minister told Namibia’s parliament the victim was a 41-year-old man who was fighting for his life in hospital in the capital of the southern African nation.
WINDHOEK - Namibia’s health minister said on Tuesday it had recorded its first case of listeriosis, the biggest recorded outbreak of which has killed over 180 people and infected almost 970 in neighbouring South Africa.
Bernard Haufiku told Namibia’s parliament the victim was a 41-year-old man who was fighting for his life in hospital in the capital of the southern African nation.
According to Haufiku, the man ate a sausage he bought at a butcher’s shop in Tsumeb, about 475 km north of Windhoek, which is believed to be the source of the toxic bug.
“We were already prepared as a country when we heard there was a break out in South Africa,” the minister said.
Last week, Namibia suspended imports of processed meat from South Africa after the outbreak was linked to a factory that makes polony, a cheap sausage.
A human rights lawyer plans to launch a class action lawsuit against South African food producer Tiger Brands on behalf of the families of people who died and others affected by the South African outbreak.
Tiger Brands said on Friday a department of health report had confirmed the presence of the LST6 listeria strain its factory in the northern city of Polokwane and it was appointing a team to identify the causes.
More in Africa
-
Sierra Leone head for presidential poll runoff
-
Ethnic clashes in eastern Congo kill at least 40: official
-
Ethnic clashes in eastern Congo kill at least 40 - Official
-
Outrage after Ugandan MP suggests men should beat their wives
-
At least 38 die in Ethiopia when bus plunges into ravine
-
Palestinian prime minister survives Gaza assassination attempt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.