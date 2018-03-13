Moyane: Sars official Makwakwa agrees to divulge personal tax details

(Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane revealed the undertaking after noting that 'a dark cloud' had hung over Sars ever since top tax official Jonas Makwakwa was reinstated in November 2017.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane says top tax official Jonas Makwakwa has “agreed” to make his personal tax details available for scrutiny, but only under certain conditions.

Moyane revealed the undertaking after noting that “a dark cloud” had hung over Sars ever since Makwakwa was reinstated in November 2017.

Makwakwa returned to work after being suspended for more than a year after the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reported suspicious payments into his bank account and that of fellow Sars employee Kelly-Ann Elskie.

It emerged in 2017, that a probe by Hogan Lovells and the disciplinary hearing that cleared Makwakwa did not deal with the issues raised in the FIC’s report.

Moyane read the committee a letter from Makwakwa.

“He has conceded and has agreed. In a letter, he said: ‘I’m giving Commissioner Tom Moyane permission to invoke Section 67(5) to divulge my tax audit report to the Minister of Finance and the chairperson of the Finance Standing Committee, under the following conditions; 1. No copy of such report can be provided to any other person, 2. Any member of the portfolio committee can only read the report in the presence of the chairperson and the committee, 3. No pictures can be taken of the copy.”

The Members of Parliament were not impressed by the offer and rejected it.

Parliamentary legal adviser advocate Frank Jenkins pointed out that the Tax Administration Act empowers Moyane to release confidential information that will protect Sars’ reputation and that it was not for Makwakwa to grant permission.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)