DA successes spur Maimane to stand for re-election
The new DA leadership that will be elected in April will face the task of taking the party through to the 2019 elections.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Democratic Alliance (DA) prepares to hold its all-important elective congress in April, the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane has told Eyewitness News he will stand for re-election because he believes the party has achieved many successes under his leadership.
Last week, the party opened the nominations process for electing a new leadership of the party.
The congress will take place in Tshwane in the first week of April.
The new DA leadership that will be elected in April will face the task of taking the party through to the 2019 elections.
Maimane is expected to be part of that leadership as he will run for re-election, and he says that is because he’s done well at the helm of the party.
“We govern in more cities and we’ve been able to advance changes in those cities. I wanted to set up a policy unit and that work is nearly done.”
The party is also expected to discuss policy changes and that may include suggestions for the party to have a deputy leader position.
Maimane has already indicated his opposition to that.
“Don’t create too many centres of power because you can’t even define what the deputy will be doing.”
The party leader says that April’s congress will be the largest and most diverse there has ever been.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa set to answer question on Zuma legal fees, land in Parly
-
Maimane: Zuma must pay back over R15m in legal fees
-
'De Lille saga not only reason behind proposal of recall clause'
-
[LISTEN] The rise & rise and impending fall of 'MaLooty GiGupta'
-
No fan of the DA's SMSes? Here's how to stop getting them
-
[OPINION] Racism is wrong, regardless of who practices it
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.