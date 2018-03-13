DA successes spur Maimane to stand for re-election

The new DA leadership that will be elected in April will face the task of taking the party through to the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Democratic Alliance (DA) prepares to hold its all-important elective congress in April, the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane has told Eyewitness News he will stand for re-election because he believes the party has achieved many successes under his leadership.

Last week, the party opened the nominations process for electing a new leadership of the party.

The congress will take place in Tshwane in the first week of April.

The new DA leadership that will be elected in April will face the task of taking the party through to the 2019 elections.

Maimane is expected to be part of that leadership as he will run for re-election, and he says that is because he’s done well at the helm of the party.

“We govern in more cities and we’ve been able to advance changes in those cities. I wanted to set up a policy unit and that work is nearly done.”

The party is also expected to discuss policy changes and that may include suggestions for the party to have a deputy leader position.

Maimane has already indicated his opposition to that.

“Don’t create too many centres of power because you can’t even define what the deputy will be doing.”

The party leader says that April’s congress will be the largest and most diverse there has ever been.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)