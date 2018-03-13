Mexico arrests suspect in 2014 case of 43 murdered students
An initial investigation had found that the victims were abducted by corrupt police who handed them over to members of a local drug cartel, who then killed them.
MEXICO CITY - Mexico said on Monday it had arrested a suspected drug gang member regarded as a key figure in the kidnapping and massacre of 43 student teachers 3 1/2 years ago.
The atrocity had plunged President Enrique Pena Nieto’s government into one of its worst crises, as doubts swirled around the conduct of the investigation into the case.
The attorney general’s office said it had arrested Erick N, “a probable member of a criminal organisation” operating in the violent southwestern state of Guerrero.
The government had put a 1.5 million pesos (£58,061) bounty on Erick N’s head because of his alleged involvement in the murder of the student teachers, who went missing in September 2014.
An initial investigation had found that the victims were abducted by corrupt police who handed them over to members of a local drug cartel, who then killed them, incinerated their bodies at a trash dump and threw the ashes into a river.
However, the official account has been widely questioned by local and international human rights experts.
During his six-year term, which will come to an end in December, the murder rate has climbed, with more than 25,000 committed across the drug-ravaged country in 2017, the highest since modern records began.
Earlier this month, the prosecutor in charge of the case said Mexican authorities were preparing to arrest dozens of people implicated in the killing of the student teachers.
Last week, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said he would soon issue a report“ on elements of the investigation” in the case.
More in World
-
German lawmakers elect Merkel to fourth term as chancellor
-
Philippines' Duterte to issue notice of withdrawal from ICC
-
The life of Stephen Hawking
-
[WATCH] Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Britain & Russia brace for showdown as deadline expires for attack explanation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.