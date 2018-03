Mel B wants to show her children she's a popstar

Mel also confirmed that the group has signed a contract with their original former manager Simon Fuller, the original Spice Girl manager.

LONDON - Mel B has joked she wants the Spice Girls to reform so she can prove to her three children that she is a popstar.

The 42-year-old singer was part of one of the biggest girl bands in music history, and recently the Spice Girls sparked excitement amongst fans when all five members - Mel, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton - got together at Horner's house at the start of February to talk about working together again

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mel turned to her 19-year-old daughter - she also has Angel, 10, and Madison, six - and said: "You were a tiny baby when we went on tour, and Angel kind of missed out on that. My 10-year-old, my six-year-old are like, 'Are you really a Spice Girl? Is that really you?'

"Because I've got some pictures up of me holding [Phoenix] in the recording studio."

Mel also confirmed that the group has signed a contract with their original former manager Simon Fuller, and following her recent tease they will be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this May, the singer revealed they are "doing stuff" this year.

She said: "We signed to Simon Fuller, the original Spice Girl manager... we signed to him a few months ago. We will be doing stuff this year together, yes."

The America'sGot Talent judge previously claimed she and her bandmates have been invited to the royal wedding this year, but Mel C insisted last week her pal was joking.

The girl group reunited with Fuller back in February - the first time all five members have been together since 2012 - before announcing they were reforming after saying it was the right time to "explore some incredible new opportunities together".

In a statement, the Spice Up Your Life hitmakers said: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls.

"The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

However, they have yet to announce what they are planning to do together.