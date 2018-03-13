Maties, Madibaz Varsity Cup match abandoned after brawl
Several minutes into the second half of the game between Stellenbosch and Nelson Mandela universities, a group of people tried to storm a room at the sports venue.
CAPE TOWN - A rugby match between Stellenbosch and Nelson Mandela universities had to be abandoned on Monday when violence broke out.
Several minutes into the second half of the Varsity Cup game between Maties and the Madibza on Monday night, a group of people, said to belong to Nelson Mandela University’s SRC, tried to storm a room at the sports venue.
Fights then broke out and the game was called off.
The university’s management says the incident was regrettable and will be investigated.
#FNBVarsityCup11 Madibaz vs Maties: Game is cancelled. Field was raided. Madibaz 0-19 @MatiesRugby. @VarsityCup #MakeTheTeam— Madibaz4U (@Madibaz4U) March 12, 2018
Nelson Mandela University condemns the disruptions at this evening's Varsity Cup game. The incident is extremely regrettable and we assure that this is not in the spirit of Mandela University. There will be further investigation into the matter and the appropriate steps taken.— Mandela University (@MandelaUni) March 12, 2018
