Man granted court order preventing Hofmeyr from intimidating him

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Man granted court order preventing Hofmeyr from intimidating him

The interim order prevents Hofmeyr from contacting activist Johan Pienaar directly or indirectly or threatening him on social media.

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr. Picture: stevehofmeyr.co.za
Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr. Picture: stevehofmeyr.co.za
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – A man has been granted a court order preventing Afrikaans singer, Steve Hofmeyr, from intimidating him.

The interim order prevents Hofmeyr from contacting Johan Pienaar directly or indirectly or threatening him on social media.

At the centre of the matter was an art installation of sorts on a pavement in Stellenbosch of the old South African flag with the names of former apartheid-era leaders written on it, as well as Hofmeyr's name.

During the recent Wordfees festival, Pienaar invited people to walk over the flag.

The musician had offered a reward to remove the installation.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA