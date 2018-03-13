Man granted court order preventing Hofmeyr from intimidating him
The interim order prevents Hofmeyr from contacting activist Johan Pienaar directly or indirectly or threatening him on social media.
CAPE TOWN – A man has been granted a court order preventing Afrikaans singer, Steve Hofmeyr, from intimidating him.
The interim order prevents Hofmeyr from contacting Johan Pienaar directly or indirectly or threatening him on social media.
At the centre of the matter was an art installation of sorts on a pavement in Stellenbosch of the old South African flag with the names of former apartheid-era leaders written on it, as well as Hofmeyr's name.
During the recent Wordfees festival, Pienaar invited people to walk over the flag.
The musician had offered a reward to remove the installation.
