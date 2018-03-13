Maimane: Zuma must pay back over R15m in legal fees
Mmusi Maimane says former president Jacob Zuma must personally repay the R15,300,250-00 of public funds paid out over the past nine years as his legal battles unfolded.
CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has so far paid out more than R15 million on legal costs racked up by former president Jacob Zuma relating to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to drop charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him.
The figure was revealed in a letter sent to the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday by the State Attorney.
The letter, which the DA has made public, says the amount paid dates back to the first of May 2009.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says Zuma must personally repay the R15,300,250-00 of public funds paid out over the past nine years as the legal battle over the decision to drop the charges against him unfolded in the courts.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Maimane says the party went to court against Zuma in his personal capacity, for crimes allegedly committed before he became president.
Maimane says the party’s already begun a legal process to ensure that “every cent” paid out so far is retrieved from Zuma and he has invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to join the DA’s legal action to do so.
Ramaphosa is expected to deal with the question of Zuma’s legal fees when he answers questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
