Maimane open to talks with EFF to avoid Trollip no confidence motion

'We’re very open in engaging them and I know even at local level there’s conversations taking place. I’m open to engaging the EFF on this issue,' DA leader Mmusi Maimane says.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has extended an olive branch to the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), telling Eyewitness News that he is open to talks with the red berets to avoid their motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.

Last month, Parliament adopted the EFF’s motion to review Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation with the support of the ANC and other smaller parties.

But the DA rejected the motion, leading to the EFF issuing what they called a warning shot to the party, saying they will table a motion of no confidence in Trollip to punish the DA.

Despite the EFF’s warning that just like Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg may also fall victim, Maimane says that his party will continue to oppose expropriation of land without compensation.

“We’ll challenge it, we’ll fight it, we’ll go in committee and raise the point and I’m hoping that logic will prevail.”

While this shows the two opposition parties are unlikely to find common ground on the matter, Maimane says they are open to talk.

“We’re very open in engaging them and I know even at local level there’s conversations taking place. I’m open to engaging the EFF on this issue.”

While the DA said on Monday that expropriation without compensation would strip people of their property, including owners of business and intellectual property, he is not trying to cause panic.