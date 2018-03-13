[LISTEN] Why do fit, healthy people suffer heart attacks?

Radio 702 | Dr Richard Nethononda, cardiologist at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, says participating regular sporting activity does not exonerate people from heart attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Richard Nethononda, cardiologist at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, says the reason for fit people succumbing to heart attacks is because of changes to the cardiovascular system.

He says some people are predisposed to heart attacks and it important to have regular check-ups. He says there have been many changes in lifestyle that have made people prone to heart attacks.

Nethononda says participating in regular sporting activity does not exonerate people from heart attacks.

