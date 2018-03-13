[LISTEN] The rise & rise and impending fall of 'MaLooty GiGupta'

Radio 702 | Eusebius speaks to Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha and political analyst Karima Brown about how and when Malusi Gigaba seems to have been ensnared in the state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - As Malusi Gigaba appears in front of the Eskom inquiry to explain some of the scandals that occurred during his time as Public Enterprises Minister, Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk's Eusebius McKaiser explores how Gigaba got himself entangled with state capture.

Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha and political analyst Karima Brown talk with McKaiser about how and when Gigaba seems to have been ensnared in state capture.

