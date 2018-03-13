[LISTEN] How Bheki Cele plans to improve police force

Radio 702 | Newly-appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele shares his views on the state and function of crime intelligence units, like the Hawks, with 702 host Karima Brown.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele says the relationship between factions of the criminal justice system needs to be improved.



Cele has warned against the politicisation of crime intelligence, saying he suspects that law enforcement agencies are being misused by politicians.

“We need to steer away from them playing politics of which sometimes, bad blood is created.”

