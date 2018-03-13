[LISTEN] Dangers of introducing technology in classrooms

CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane speaks to Nola Payne, the head of ICT at the Independent Institute of Education, about areas of concern over the use of technology in classrooms.

CAPE TOWN - We’ve seen in recent years the education sector embracing technology to strengthen educational outcomes.

Some schools have even gone paperless... while this has been seen as progress, not everyone is convinced.

An education expert warns of the dangers of introducing technology in the classroom and allowing it to sabotage rather than support learning.

CapeTalk Koketso Sachane speaks to Nola Payne, the head of ICT at the Independent Institute of Education, about areas of concern over the use of technology in classrooms.

“Teachers should use technology as a tool and not a means to baby leaners in the classrooms,” Payne said.

For more information listen to the audio above.