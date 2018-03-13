Lions captain Whiteley ruled out for a month

Emirates Lions captain Warren Whiteley was stretchered off after picking up a grade II PCL knee injury during the 38-35 shock defeat to the Blues at Emirates Airline Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions captain Warren Whitely has been ruled out of action for up to four weeks due to a knee injury sustained in the last-minute loss to the Blues on Saturday.

The Lions will be without their inspirational captain for the clashes against the Sunwolves, Jaguares and possibly the rematch of last years final against the Crusaders at home.

Swys de Bruyn and the Lions are also without Springboks Jaco Kriel, Courtnall Skosan and Ruan Combrinck due to long-term injuries.