Lesufi commends Three Rivers teacher following classroom incident

The MEC was at the school on Monday where he was meeting educators and parents to update them on the investigation.

JOHANNESBURG – Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that if found guilty, a stern decision will have to be taken against the Three Rivers pupil accused of misconduct in order to protect the education system’s integrity.

In a video that went viral last week, the pupil is seen hurling her exercise book at a female teacher in full view of the classroom.

Although the parents of the grade 10 pupils say that their daughter was provoked to misconduct, Lesufi says the department has different videos that tell a better story.

“And there’s also a video where the learner’s said some unprintable things towards the teacher. So we’ve got all those videos and we’re not relying on that 17 seconds or so video.”

Lesufi has commended the teacher’s reaction to the incident.

“I know in some instances I’d be confronted by a letter from a doctor or psychologist saying 'I need a week of sick leave'. The mere fact that she’s still in class and still teaching shows her commitment to her profession and for that, I salute her.”

The pupil has been allowed to continue learning from home until the disciplinary process is concluded.

WATCH: Assault of teacher is serious offence, says Lesufi