Last Pollsmoor Prison escapee rearrested

The convicts, aged between 20 and 24, broke out of the Medium B Section of the correctional facility late on Sunday evening.

Siphenathi Ntansiso, one of the six Pollsmoor Prison inmates who escaped on 11 March, is reportedly still on the run. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - All six inmates who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison this week have been rearrested.

The convicts, aged between 20 and 24, broke out of the Medium B Section of the correctional facility late on Sunday evening.

Officials say they broke a bed and used its components to force their way through bars in front of a window.
The escapees were apprehended in Ocean View, Blackheath, Kalksteenfontein and Kleinvlei.

Spokesperson for the Pollsmoor Correctional Services area Lewies Davids said: “The last one was found this afternoon. We finally found him at his father’s place in Samora Machel in Philippi and now all of them are back behind bars.”

The last fugitive, 20-year-old Siphenathi Ntansiso, was back behind bars in 2017 after he broke his parole conditions.

