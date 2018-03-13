Last Pollsmoor fugitive still on the run
Six inmates broke out through bars and over a fence at the correctional facility’s Medium B Section late on Sunday evening.
CAPE TOWN - A convicted rapist is still on the run after he escaped from Pollsmoor Prison.
Six inmates broke out through bars and over a fence at the correctional facility’s Medium B Section late on Sunday evening.
Five escapees have since been apprehended.
The last fugitive, 20-year-old Siphenathi Ntansiso, was released last year after serving the minimum four years of his sentence, but he was back behind bars in 2017 after he broke his parole conditions.
Prison officials and police went into overdrive on Monday and managed to ensure the other offenders were brought in.
Regional Correctional Services Commissioner Delekile Klaas remains confident that the remaining prisoner will be apprehended soon.
“I must commend our team and SA Police Service for the good work that they’ve done.”
Klaas says a security assessment is being carried out.
WATCH: Six inmates escape from Pollsmoor Prison
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
