Land grabs: 'Police on high alert to make arrests'
Gauteng Premier David Makhura says his government will not tolerate criminality that has the potential to destabilise the province.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says police have been placed on high alert to arrest anyone found guilty of occupying land illegally.
Makhura announced earlier on Tuesday that he’s appointed Uhuru Moiloa as Human Settlements MEC, replacing Paul Mashatile.
Mashatile will take his position as African National Congress Treasurer-General on a full-time basis after being voted into the position at the party's elective conference in December.
Makhura says this is a clear sign of disorder and a violation of the law.
“And we have placed the police across the province on full alert. I would like to say that from the onset the land invasions that are taking place are a breach of the law.”
Over the weekend, there were land grabs across parts of Gauteng, with officials confirming illegal land occupation at Blue Hills in Midrand and Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion.
A motion for land expropriation without compensation was passed in Parliament last month by a majority vote.
The matter has been referred to the constitutional review committee‚ which must report back to the National Assembly by the end of August.
