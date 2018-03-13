Popular Topics
Johan Goosen training with Free State Cheetahs

Former Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen hasn’t played any rugby after his shock decision to retire from the sport when he left Top 14 club Racing 92 at the end of 2016.

Johan Goosen in action for the Springboks. Picture: AFP
Johan Goosen in action for the Springboks. Picture: AFP
21 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen is currently training with Pro 14 side the Cheetahs before returning to the French Top 14 with Montpellier.

Goosen hasn’t played any rugby after his shock decision to retire from the sport when he left Top 14 club Racing 92 at the end of 2016.

Goosen was involved in a contractual spat with Racing but rival Top 14 side Montpellier have decided to buy out his Racing contract and is set to join them in June this year.

In the meantime, Goosen has been given the opportunity to train and gain fitness with his childhood franchise the Cheetahs. The Free State side confirmed that Goosen is currently training in Bloemfontein and will be selected to play in the Pro 14 should he prove his fitness.

The 25-year-old Goosen, has 13 Test caps to his name since making his debut against Australia back in 2012.

He last played for the Boks against Wales in November 2016, shortly before his retirement.

