JMPD to increase presence to curb crime in Braamfontein

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) will increase security presence in Braamfontein due to an increased number of crimes in the area.

The JMPD has met with security companies and private individuals last week to ensure crime in the area decreases.

A man was shot last week on Jorissen Street, with other crimes such as smash and grabs, muggings and burglaries being reported.

There have also been at least eight reported crimes reported to the Wits University SRC since last month

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar said: "One of the outcomes of the meetings was to have the deployment of the JMPD and security guards in the Braamfontein area. Students should be vigilant at all times and not carry large amounts of money and not to carry any items of value."

Students are urged contact their nearest police station to report any crime and suspicious activities.