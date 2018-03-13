-
JHB man sentenced to 6 months in jail or R6,000 fine for selling chameleon
It's understood an off-duty national council of SPCA inspector spotted the man holding a stick with a chameleon while stopping at the N12 and R24 intersection on the West Rand earlier this year.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been sentenced to either a R6,000 fine or six months behind bars for illegally selling a chameleon in Johannesburg.
It's understood an off-duty national council of SPCA inspector spotted the man holding a stick with a chameleon while stopping at the N12 and R24 intersection on the West Rand earlier this year.
The man pleaded guilty to charges of illegal capture and selling of an indigenous wildlife animal in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court.
The SPCA's Irinka Schröder said: “The accused was sentenced to a R6,000 fine or imprisonment for six months but he chose to plead guilty and as a first-time offender the sentence was suspended for five years on condition that he does not offend again.”
