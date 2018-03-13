JHB man sentenced to 6 months in jail or R6,000 fine for selling chameleon

It's understood an off-duty national council of SPCA inspector spotted the man holding a stick with a chameleon while stopping at the N12 and R24 intersection on the West Rand earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been sentenced to either a R6,000 fine or six months behind bars for illegally selling a chameleon in Johannesburg.

The man pleaded guilty to charges of illegal capture and selling of an indigenous wildlife animal in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court.

The SPCA's Irinka Schröder said: “The accused was sentenced to a R6,000 fine or imprisonment for six months but he chose to plead guilty and as a first-time offender the sentence was suspended for five years on condition that he does not offend again.”