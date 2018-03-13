Issues of transformation behind Varsity Cup pitch invasion

Sasco students invaded the pitch and attempted to enter a VIP booth in the stands. The students were also calling for transformation within the university.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University’s South African Students Congress (Sasco) branch has issued a statement on Tuesday morning after Monday evening’s pitch invasion during the Varsity Cup match between the Madibaz and Stellenbosch University.

Sasco students invaded the pitch, attempted to enter a VIP booth in the stands after calling for its removal. The students were also calling for transformation in the university.

“We also expect no VIP sections this time around, we want all those who claim to be on our side to come and join us in singing and supporting the team.”

In a statement released on the NMMU Sasco’s Facebook page, the organization says they are disappointed in the manner that university management handled the situation.

“The South African Students Congress is disappointed by the arrogant behaviour in which the director of Sport handled the situation. We believe that she could have done a better job than adding more security and instructing them to assault students.”

The student body added that they are engaging with stakeholders in all relevant university structures to improve transformation.

“The call from students was a fair and a simple one and it needed no security but constructive engagements. As the organization we will continue on engaging all relevant stakeholders with regards to the transformation of all departments including the sports department. We will instruct all our deployees in the SRC to attend the MANCO on the 14-March-2018 and raise all these issues.”

Meanwhile, Varsity Cup organizers, Varsity Sports says they are engaging with the relevant parties and will release an official statement later on Tuesday.