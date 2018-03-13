IEC: At least 300k addresses captured during voter registration weekend
The commission is in a race against time to verify the addresses of 2.8 million voters before its June deadline.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says its managed to capture the addresses of around 300,000 voters over the weekend.
The commission is in a race against time to verify the addresses of 2.8 million voters before its June deadline.
In 2016 the Constitutional Court ruled that the IEC’s failure to record all available voter’s addresses on the voters’ roll was inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid and gave strict orders to rectify the problem.
The electoral commission has just over two months to ensure it has addresses for everyone on the voters’ roll to avoid defying the Constitutional Court.
The commission’s CEO Sy Mamabolo says it’s a work in progress.
“It is estimated that approximately 300,000 of voters who visited voting stations are among the 2.8 million voters for whom the electoral commission did not have an address going into the weekend.”
Following the registration weekend, the voters roll now stands at over 26 million people.
There were almost half a million voters who registered for the first time.
#VoterRegistration 2.7 million visited voting stations over weekend ,1.3 re registered,880 000 changed their registration to new district.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
More in Local
-
Heat map of Cape Town hiking attacks
-
[LISTEN] The rise & rise and impending fall of 'MaLooty GiGupta'
-
'I was never formally introduced to the Guptas'
-
Tom Moyane given until Friday to provide reports on Makwakwa
-
JMPD to increase presence to curb crime in Braamfontein
-
SABC urged to find innovative ways to self-sustain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.