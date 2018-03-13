IEC: At least 300k addresses captured during voter registration weekend

The commission is in a race against time to verify the addresses of 2.8 million voters before its June deadline.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says its managed to capture the addresses of around 300,000 voters over the weekend.

In 2016 the Constitutional Court ruled that the IEC’s failure to record all available voter’s addresses on the voters’ roll was inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid and gave strict orders to rectify the problem.

The electoral commission has just over two months to ensure it has addresses for everyone on the voters’ roll to avoid defying the Constitutional Court.

The commission’s CEO Sy Mamabolo says it’s a work in progress.

“It is estimated that approximately 300,000 of voters who visited voting stations are among the 2.8 million voters for whom the electoral commission did not have an address going into the weekend.”

Following the registration weekend, the voters roll now stands at over 26 million people.

There were almost half a million voters who registered for the first time.