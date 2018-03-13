IEC: 2.8m South Africans visit voting stations across SA
The IEC opened around 22, 000 voting stations across the country over the weekend for voter registration.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says 2.8 million voters visited voting stations across the country, with almost half a million people registering to vote for the first time.
The commission is expected to facilitate over next year's elections on a date still to be determined.
The current term of Parliament ends in May next year and elections must be held within 90 days of the expiry of the term.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “One point three million [people] used the opportunity to reregister in their current voting district, 880,000 used the opportunity to change their registration to a new voting district.”
