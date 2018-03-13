'I was never formally introduced to the Guptas'

Malusi Gigaba says he didn’t find it odd to be invited to events hosted by the Gupta family even though he was never formally introduced to them.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he was never formally introduced to any member of the Guptas family, despite having attended their functions and events.

Gigaba has told Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom that he did not find it peculiar that he was invited to the Guptas’ Diwali celebrations and the much-talked-about Sun City wedding.

He insists no business was ever discussed at these occasions and only pleasantries were exchanged.

“There’s nobody I can attribute that responsibility of having introduced me [to the Guptas].”

Questioned by the DA’s Natasha Mazzone on his relationship with the family, Gigaba said several other ministers and political figures also attended.

“Many people in business would go to the extent of inviting and even paying celebrities to appear at their functions, it seems to be a common thing.”

Gigaba says for various reasons, he and other politicians eventually stopped attending the Gupta events.

