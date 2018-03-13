Popular Topics
Hundreds destitute after Dunoon shack fire

About 500 people have been displaced after the blaze gutted dozens of shacks in Site 5.

Dunoon residents clear the piece of land where their houses once stood following a fire on 13 March 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Dunoon residents are destitute following a fire in the area.

About 500 people have been displaced after the blaze gutted dozens of shacks in Site 5.

Fire trucks lined a street leading to Site 5.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours. However, for hundreds of locals, it was too late as they had lost almost everything.

The smell of smoke still hangs in the air… residents are hard at work trying to clear the piece of land where their homes once stood.

A group of women stood on the side, guarding mattresses they’ve managed to salvage from the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Community leaders say the fire spread rapidly and their main goal was to ensure that no one was harmed.

The City of Cape Town will assist with the necessary relief aid once the area has been cleared.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

