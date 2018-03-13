Hundreds destitute after Dunoon shack fire
About 500 people have been displaced after the blaze gutted dozens of shacks in Site 5.
About 500 people have been displaced after the blaze gutted dozens of shacks in Site 5.
Fire trucks lined a street leading to Site 5.
Firefighters battled the flames for hours. However, for hundreds of locals, it was too late as they had lost almost everything.
The smell of smoke still hangs in the air… residents are hard at work trying to clear the piece of land where their homes once stood.
#DuNoonFire Affected residents say the fire spread rapidly. They say they’re grateful no one got hurt. The fire has been extinguished. The affected piece of land is now being cleared in order for shack dwellers to rebuild their homes. SF pic.twitter.com/iovwW90Jcr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
A group of women stood on the side, guarding mattresses they’ve managed to salvage from the fire.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.
Community leaders say the fire spread rapidly and their main goal was to ensure that no one was harmed.
The City of Cape Town will assist with the necessary relief aid once the area has been cleared.
#DuNoonFire Current scenes at Site 5 following the fire this morning. About 100 structures were gutter. Approx 500 people displaced. SF pic.twitter.com/ryIR0KxBAL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
