Helicopter crashes in Brackendown
Paramedics say two people were found walking around the scene when they arrived.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been injured in a helicopter crash in Brackendown, south of Johannesburg.
The chopper went down on Tuesday afternoon near Swart Koppies Road.
Paramedics say two people were found walking around the scene when they arrived.
ER24's Russel Meiring said: “Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by other services to a nearby private hospital for further care.
“The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
An eyewitness says at first, he couldn’t make out what it was.
“I was driving, coming from the side of Alberton and I saw a piece of metal dropping, I thought it was a piece of steel but it was a helicopter.”
More in Local
-
11 corrupt City of Joburg officials sacked
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as dollar wobbles, stocks edge lower
-
Parly committee to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Myeni
-
SAPS investigator allegedly molests 2 sexually abused pupils from Soweto school
-
Operations at NW medical stores come to standstill over pay, Lekalakala saga
-
Soweto daycare owner recounts ordeal after children ate polony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.