Helicopter crashes in Brackendown

Paramedics say two people were found walking around the scene when they arrived.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been injured in a helicopter crash in Brackendown, south of Johannesburg.

The chopper went down on Tuesday afternoon near Swart Koppies Road.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by other services to a nearby private hospital for further care.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

An eyewitness says at first, he couldn’t make out what it was.

“I was driving, coming from the side of Alberton and I saw a piece of metal dropping, I thought it was a piece of steel but it was a helicopter.”