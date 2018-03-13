Hawks handling hundreds of criminal cases involving SOEs & govt depts

Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says she is encouraged by whistleblowers and officials who come forward to report acts of criminality in state departments.

CAPE TOWN - The head of the Hawks has revealed the unit is dealing with hundreds of criminal cases involving state-owned entities and government departments in addition to state capture investigations.

Hawks acting head Yolisa Matakata made the revelation while appearing before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Matakata says she is encouraged by whistleblowers and officials who come forward to report acts of criminality in state departments.

She is also confident of success in the Hawks' investigations into state capture and moving to dismiss rumours that the unit is dragging its heels, especially in the Estina dairy case.

She told Members of Parliament she expects more people to appear before the courts in connection with state capture related issues by the end of the year.

“I’d like to point out that it is really encouraging that we have been given information further than what we have been doing in the Estina farm by people coming forward with more information in that regard.”

Matakata refused to be drawn on whether the National Prosecuting Authority is delaying or hindering any of its investigations.