Hawks handling hundreds of criminal cases involving SOEs & govt depts
Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says she is encouraged by whistleblowers and officials who come forward to report acts of criminality in state departments.
CAPE TOWN - The head of the Hawks has revealed the unit is dealing with hundreds of criminal cases involving state-owned entities and government departments in addition to state capture investigations.
Hawks acting head Yolisa Matakata made the revelation while appearing before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
Matakata says she is encouraged by whistleblowers and officials who come forward to report acts of criminality in state departments.
She is also confident of success in the Hawks' investigations into state capture and moving to dismiss rumours that the unit is dragging its heels, especially in the Estina dairy case.
She told Members of Parliament she expects more people to appear before the courts in connection with state capture related issues by the end of the year.
“I’d like to point out that it is really encouraging that we have been given information further than what we have been doing in the Estina farm by people coming forward with more information in that regard.”
Matakata refused to be drawn on whether the National Prosecuting Authority is delaying or hindering any of its investigations.
More in Local
-
Eskom inquiry: ‘I never interfered with board appointments at SOEs'
-
Untu calls on SAPS & Prasa to beef up security at train stations
-
IEC: 2.8m South Africans visit voting stations across SA
-
Gupta lawyers say MPs using state capture inquiry for political 'showboating'
-
Hundreds destitute after Dunoon shack fire
-
Energy Minister Radebe says signing of IPP contracts on hold
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.