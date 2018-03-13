Guterres: I'm a proud feminist
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement was applauded by hundreds of women and a sprinkling of men at the opening of a meeting on the status of women.
JOHANNESBURG - United Nations’ (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described himself as "a proud feminist" and says all men should support women's rights and gender equality.
His statement was loudly applauded by hundreds of women and a sprinkling of men at the opening of the annual two-week meeting of the commission on the status of women.
It’s a UN body that Guterres calls vital to end the stereotypes and discrimination that limit women's and girls' opportunities.
The UN chief said changing "the unequal power dynamics" that underpin discrimination and violence against women is "the greatest human rights challenge of our time" and a goal that is "in everyone's interests".
More in World
-
German lawmakers elect Merkel to fourth term as chancellor
-
Philippines' Duterte to issue notice of withdrawal from ICC
-
The life of Stephen Hawking
-
[WATCH] Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Britain & Russia brace for showdown as deadline expires for attack explanation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.