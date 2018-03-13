Guterres: I'm a proud feminist

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement was applauded by hundreds of women and a sprinkling of men at the opening of a meeting on the status of women.

JOHANNESBURG - United Nations’ (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described himself as "a proud feminist" and says all men should support women's rights and gender equality.

His statement was loudly applauded by hundreds of women and a sprinkling of men at the opening of the annual two-week meeting of the commission on the status of women.

It’s a UN body that Guterres calls vital to end the stereotypes and discrimination that limit women's and girls' opportunities.

The UN chief said changing "the unequal power dynamics" that underpin discrimination and violence against women is "the greatest human rights challenge of our time" and a goal that is "in everyone's interests".