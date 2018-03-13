Gupta lawyers say MPs using state capture inquiry for political 'showboating'

The Gupta brothers were scheduled to appear before the inquiry on Tuesday, but their lawyers say they are not in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for three of the Gupta brothers have launched a scathing attack on the state capture inquiry of Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee.

It says Members of Parliament (MPs) are using the platform for “political showboating”.

but their lawyers say they are not in the country and not prepared to subject themselves to an irresponsible investigation.

The Gupta family's legal teams say that Parliament’s Eskom inquiry is vague, disordered and uncontrolled.

In a strong-worded letter to the Public Enterprises Committee, the Guptas’ lawyers say the inquiry is being televised for political grandstanding and the proceedings are unfair and improper.

They also say a warrant for the arrest of Atul Gupta doesn’t provide reasons.

In another lawyer’s letter, the son of the former president, Duduzane Zuma, says that he has not been furnished with transcripts of evidence, and therefore doesn’t know what the extent of allegations against him are and what questions he should be answering to.

For her part, former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni says the committee is treating her like a criminal.

She’s labelled it insensitive and uncaring for not accepting her illness as a reason for her not to appear.

