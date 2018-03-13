Gupta lawyers say MPs using state capture inquiry for political 'showboating'
The Gupta brothers were scheduled to appear before the inquiry on Tuesday, but their lawyers say they are not in the country.
CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for three of the Gupta brothers have launched a scathing attack on the state capture inquiry of Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee.
It says Members of Parliament (MPs) are using the platform for “political showboating”.
The Gupta brothers were scheduled to appear before the inquiry on Tuesday, but their lawyers say they are not in the country and not prepared to subject themselves to an irresponsible investigation.
The Gupta family's legal teams say that Parliament’s Eskom inquiry is vague, disordered and uncontrolled.
In a strong-worded letter to the Public Enterprises Committee, the Guptas’ lawyers say the inquiry is being televised for political grandstanding and the proceedings are unfair and improper.
Letter From Gupta Lawyers- 6 March 2018 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
They also say a warrant for the arrest of Atul Gupta doesn’t provide reasons.
In another lawyer’s letter, the son of the former president, Duduzane Zuma, says that he has not been furnished with transcripts of evidence, and therefore doesn’t know what the extent of allegations against him are and what questions he should be answering to.
Letter From Lawyers of Duduzane Zuma 12 March 2018 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
For her part, former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni says the committee is treating her like a criminal.
She’s labelled it insensitive and uncaring for not accepting her illness as a reason for her not to appear.
Letter From Ms Dudu Myeni 12 March 2018 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Eskom inquiry: ‘I never interfered with board appointments at SOEs'
-
Hawks handling hundreds of criminal cases involving SOEs & govt depts
-
Untu calls on SAPS & Prasa to beef up security at train stations
-
IEC: 2.8m South Africans visit voting stations across SA
-
Hundreds destitute after Dunoon shack fire
-
Energy Minister Radebe says signing of IPP contracts on hold
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.