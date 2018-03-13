Grasmere Toll Plaza cashiers on strike, operations halted

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers are on scene diverting traffic.

JOHANNESBURG – Cashiers at the Grasmere toll Plaza are on strike on Tuesday morning over a salary dispute.

JMPD's Wayne Minaar says the toll gates are out of order until further notice.

“The toll gate itself isn’t working and officers are diverting traffic onto the Golden Highway where vehicles can join the N1 if they take the N12 on-ramp and then get back onto the N1. They are refusing to operate the toll gates.”