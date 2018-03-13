Popular Topics
Govt declares national state of disaster to deal with drought

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says that a stringent process will be followed to allocate drought relief funds.

FILE: The Department of Water and Sanitation conducted a site visit at the Theewaterskloof dam on 22 February 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
CAPE TOWN - National government has declared a national state of disaster to deal with the country’s drought crisis.

The Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Drought and Water Scarcity made the announcement at Parliament earlier this morning.

As outlined during the 2018/2019 Budget Speech, an amount of R6 billion has been set aside to bring relief to affected communities.

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says that a stringent process will be followed to allocate drought relief funds.

Mkhize says officials are dead set on insuring communities will never reach a situation where taps run dry.

He emphasizes the Day Zero phenomenon is not a concept adopted by national governement.

The declaration covers a period of three months.

