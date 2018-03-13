Gigaba: I had no knowledge of meeting with Gupta brother

Responding to testimony by former Eskom CEO Brian Dames that Gigaba’s former advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu had invited him to a meeting at which a Gupta brother was present, Gigaba, says he had no knowledge of this.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has begun his testimony before the Eskom inquiry in Parliament, saying that he had no knowledge of a meeting set up by a former advisor at which a Gupta brother was present.

Gigaba has told the Public Enterprises Committee, that contrary to popular belief, he had limited sway in appointing the power utility’s board.

He’s also described the resignation of former chief executive Brian Dames as a loss to the company, and says that he tried his best to convince him to stay.

Malusi Gigaba was the Minister of Public Enterprises between November 2010 and May 2014.

"I think it is relevant that Mr Dames in his evidence did not say that I called the meeting. This is both fair and accurate."

Gigaba says that his role in making board appointments was severely constrained, and that these had to be approved by Cabinet.

He adds that a minister is kept at arm's length when it comes to procurement at Eskom, and during his tenure, there was limited scope for interference.

