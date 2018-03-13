Gigaba denies being at centre of Gupta naturalisation saga
Malusi Gigaba insists the majority of the Guptas who have permanent residence in SA were granted this status before his first appointment as the Home Affairs Minister.
CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has challenged the notion that he is at the centre of the Gupta naturalisation debacle.
The issue came up at the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom where Gigaba has been testifying since Tuesday morning.
He insists the majority of the Guptas who have permanent residence were granted this status before his first appointment as the Home Affairs Minister.
Gigaba told members of parliament there are 62 people in South Africa who have Gupta as a surname.
Thirty-nine of them are permanent residents.
On a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Marshall Dlamini he explained that 13 Guptas have been naturalised, nine of them between 2002 and 2006 when he was not the minister.
He’s reiterated that only four Guptas were naturalised during his tenure; these being the family members of Ajay Gupta.
He’s confirmed Ajay is not a citizen but couldn’t say whether, like his brother Atul Gupta, Ajay has a South African passport.
He says these are not issued to permanent residents.
“If there was a malicious intent to grant them the South African citizenship, they would not have been asked to renounce the Indian citizenship.”
Gigaba says all legal processes were followed to grant citizenship to the four Guptas during his tenure.
