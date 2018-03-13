Gigaba could be last witness to appear before Parly inquiry into Eskom

The Gupta brothers, former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and Duduzane Zuma, the son of the former president have also indicated that they will be no-shows.

CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba could be the last witness to appear before a Parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom on Tuesday, after it was snubbed by the Gupta brothers who were also due to appear.

Despite their lawyer previously telling the committee that they were prepared to testify, he now says they can't, because they are out of the country.

The Gupta brothers previously told Parliament's Public Enterprises committee they were prepared to give their side of the story, but only after mid-January.

The committee scheduled this day in March for them to appear, but now their lawyer says they are unavailable.

Also, evading the committee is Myeni. She says she's too sick to appear.

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says the committee will today discuss all the lawyers’ letters received.

“I will hear from the committee members what will be their response after hearing their views.”

The Democratic Alliance's Natasha Mazzone says she will ask for the outstanding witnesses to be subpoenaed to appear.