Gauteng Premier David Makhura names new Human Settlements MEC

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has made a slight change to his Cabinet this morning, appointing Dikgang Moiloa as Human Settlements MEC.

Moiloa replaces Paul Mashatile, who was voted in as ANC national treasurer-general during the party’s elective conference in December.

Makhura announced the slight change to his Cabinet at the provincial legislature in the Johannesburg CBD.

The premier says that he has confidence in Moiloa’s abilities as Gauteng’s new Human Settlements MEC.

Makhura says that Moiloa will be sworn in as MEC later this week.

Also known as Uhuru Moiloa, the new MEC has held several leadership positions in the ANC, including provincial policy coordinator, coordinator for the RDP Council and has also been a provincial executive council member since 2008.

He is also the deputy speaker of the Gauteng provincial legislature.