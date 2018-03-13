Gauteng Health Dept urges communities to report suspicious food vendors
The Gauteng Health Department says there are not enough environmental practitioners to inspect all food outlets in the province, resulting in serious concerns.
Just over a week ago, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the listeriosis strain had been found in Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken polony at factories in Germiston and Polokwane.
At least 183 people have died of the bacteria since January last year most cases have been reported in Gauteng.
The Health Department's Middah Laubscher says communities must report people selling food that looks suspicious and could be a health risk.
“There are some people who are still hiding the wrong things, they’re not reporting them. The community is our eye on the ground.”
At the Alexandra Clinic, 12 cases of listeriosis have been reported since the outbreak but no deaths have been recorded.
Facility manager Ellen Masupa: “Between 30 to 50%, more people are coming to inquire, more people are coming with what they believe could be listeriosis.”
The department will roll out a massive listeriosis information campaign in Alexandra next month.
