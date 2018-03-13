Gauteng Health Department 'getting a grip on listeria'

Some 183 people have died of the bacteria since January 2017, most cases have been reported in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - A week after the source of listeriosis was identified, the Health Department’s Johannesburg team says it’s making progress on preventing new infections.

Just over a week ago, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that scientists had positively identified the source of the outbreak found in polony at Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken factories.

The Health Department’s Middah Laubscher says that it seems that medical workers finally have a grip on listeriosis since the outbreak was announced in 2017.

At Alexandra Clinic, health practitioners have seen almost a 50% spike in walk-in patients inquiring about the deadly bacteria, asking to be either tested or be advised.

Facility manager Ellen Masupa says that nurses are receiving proper training to deal with the cases.

“We also have a team that visits schools to teach the children about listeriosis.”

The Gauteng Health Department has called on poorer communities to wash all foods, stay away from cold meat for now, and use diluted bleaches to clean all surfaces.

