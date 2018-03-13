Gauteng Health Department 'getting a grip on listeria'
Some 183 people have died of the bacteria since January 2017, most cases have been reported in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - A week after the source of listeriosis was identified, the Health Department’s Johannesburg team says it’s making progress on preventing new infections.
Some 183 people have died of the bacteria since January 2017, most cases have been reported in Gauteng.
Just over a week ago, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that scientists had positively identified the source of the outbreak found in polony at Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken factories.
The Health Department’s Middah Laubscher says that it seems that medical workers finally have a grip on listeriosis since the outbreak was announced in 2017.
At Alexandra Clinic, health practitioners have seen almost a 50% spike in walk-in patients inquiring about the deadly bacteria, asking to be either tested or be advised.
Facility manager Ellen Masupa says that nurses are receiving proper training to deal with the cases.
“We also have a team that visits schools to teach the children about listeriosis.”
The Gauteng Health Department has called on poorer communities to wash all foods, stay away from cold meat for now, and use diluted bleaches to clean all surfaces.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Zweli Mkhize: We have never spoken about concept of day zero
-
Two children killed, 11 injured in Rustenburg collision
-
Gauteng Premier David Makhura names new Human Settlements MEC
-
Gigaba: I had no knowledge of meeting with Gupta brother
-
NW legislature to discuss Health Dept graft, Lekalakala fraud
-
Man granted court order preventing Hofmeyr from intimidating him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.