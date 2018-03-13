Firefighters battle Dunoon shack blaze

Firefighters are trying to bring a shack blaze in Dunoon under control.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are trying to bring a shack blaze in Dunoon under control.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

It was sparked early on Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne Theo Layne says: "Nine firefighting vehicles are on the scene. The fire has not been contained and it is expected the firefighters will be on the scene for a while."