Eskom inquiry: ‘I never interfered with board appointments at SOEs'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Eskom inquiry: ‘I never interfered with board appointments at SOEs'

Home Affairs Minister Malusi says questionable contracts at Eskom that have been linked to state capture such as Tegeta's acquisition of the Optimum Mine happened outside his tenure.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba i nsists he played a limited role in board appointments at state-owned companies during his tenure at the Department of Public Enterprises.

He's told a state capture inquiry at Parliament that he is disappointed that some of directors abused their roles.

Gigaba says at the time, he was also unaware of so-called Gupta-linked contracts and that there was no scope as a minister to interfere in procurement at the power utility.

Gigaba says during his tenure as minister of public enterprises, he acted in the best interest of the companies in his portfolio.

He says he never interfered with board appointments and that he regrets playing an inadvertent role in the appointment of directors who acted improperly.

“At the time, I acted on the facts available to me, and made what I thought at the time were meritorious appointments.”

Gigaba says questionable contracts at Eskom that have been linked to state capture such as Tegeta's acquisition of the Optimum Mine happened outside his tenure.

He says there was no evidence at the time to suggest that contracts concluded during his tenure were tainted and that Gupta-related corruption is only surfacing now.

WATCH: Gigaba appears before state capture inquiry

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA