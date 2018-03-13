Eskom inquiry: ‘I never interfered with board appointments at SOEs'

Home Affairs Minister Malusi says questionable contracts at Eskom that have been linked to state capture such as Tegeta's acquisition of the Optimum Mine happened outside his tenure.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba i nsists he played a limited role in board appointments at state-owned companies during his tenure at the Department of Public Enterprises.

He's told a state capture inquiry at Parliament that he is disappointed that some of directors abused their roles.

Gigaba says at the time, he was also unaware of so-called Gupta-linked contracts and that there was no scope as a minister to interfere in procurement at the power utility.

Gigaba says during his tenure as minister of public enterprises, he acted in the best interest of the companies in his portfolio.

He says he never interfered with board appointments and that he regrets playing an inadvertent role in the appointment of directors who acted improperly.

“At the time, I acted on the facts available to me, and made what I thought at the time were meritorious appointments.”

Gigaba says questionable contracts at Eskom that have been linked to state capture such as Tegeta's acquisition of the Optimum Mine happened outside his tenure.

He says there was no evidence at the time to suggest that contracts concluded during his tenure were tainted and that Gupta-related corruption is only surfacing now.

