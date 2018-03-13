Energy Minister Radebe says signing of IPP contracts on hold

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has denied that the High Court in Pretoria granted Numsa and Transform RSA an interdict on Monday night, blocking the signing of the contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says that the signing of contracts with 27 independent power producers has been put on hold for now and a new date will be announced later.

Radebe has denied that the High Court in Pretoria granted the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Transform RSA an interdict on Monday night, blocking the signing of the contracts.

The two organisations earlier said that the High Court in Pretoria ordered Radebe to promise not to go ahead with the signing of the agreements until a full hearing.

Numsa, which represents thousands of workers in the industry, fears the signing of the agreements would lead to Eskom needing less coal-powered electricity and ultimately result in the closure of power plants and job losses.