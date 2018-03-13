Energy Minister Radebe says signing of IPP contracts on hold
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has denied that the High Court in Pretoria granted Numsa and Transform RSA an interdict on Monday night, blocking the signing of the contracts.
JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says that the signing of contracts with 27 independent power producers has been put on hold for now and a new date will be announced later.
Radebe has denied that the High Court in Pretoria granted the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Transform RSA an interdict on Monday night, blocking the signing of the contracts.
The two organisations earlier said that the High Court in Pretoria ordered Radebe to promise not to go ahead with the signing of the agreements until a full hearing.
Numsa, which represents thousands of workers in the industry, fears the signing of the agreements would lead to Eskom needing less coal-powered electricity and ultimately result in the closure of power plants and job losses.
More in Business
-
Eskom inquiry: ‘I never interfered with board appointments at SOEs'
-
VBS board chair Matodzi resigns after bank placed under curatorship
-
Spotify enters South African market
-
Rand edges firmer ahead of manufacturing data
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff cuts stake in KAP to 26%
-
Microsoft women ‘filed 238 discrimination & harassment complaints’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.