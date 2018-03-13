Els to captain Internationals at 2019 Presidents Cup

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Els to captain Internationals at 2019 Presidents Cup

Els, a four-time major winner, takes over from Nick Price who has guided the Internationals at the last three Presidents Cups.

FILE: Four-time major winner Ernie Els. Picture: @TheBig_Easy/Twitter.
FILE: Four-time major winner Ernie Els. Picture: @TheBig_Easy/Twitter.
23 hours ago

TORONTO - South African Ernie Els will be captain of the International team for next year’s Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, a source told Reuters on Monday.

The official announcement is expected to come on Tuesday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando at which time Tiger Woods will be named US captain, according to Golf.com.

Els, a four-time major winner, takes over from Nick Price who has guided the Internationals at the last three Presidents Cups, including last year when the United States romped to a 19-11 victory on home soil at Liberty National in New Jersey.

The U.S. has dominated the biennial competition that pits the top American golfers against the world’s best outside of Europe with a 10-1-1 record.

Els and Woods featured prominently in the event’s only draw when they faced each other in a sudden-death playoff in 2003 in South Africa to decide the trophy only to have it declared a tie when fading light forced an end to play after three extra holes.

Woods, who was an assistant captain last year when sidelined with back problems and will fill a similar position this year when the US take on Europe in the Ryder Cup in France, could find himself filling the role of playing the captain in Australia.

After years of battling back issues, Woods looked close to his old dominant self on Sunday when he finished runner-up to Englishman Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship.

Woods’ solid performance was further proof that the 14-time major winner is a force again after last April’s spinal fusion surgery on his lower back, coming tantalisingly close to ending a five-year title drought.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA