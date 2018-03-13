Elderly cyclist stabbed to death in Fish Hoek

The deceased, believed to have been in his 60s, was attacked by an unknown suspect while cycling along a trail on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been stabbed to death while cycling in Fish Hoek.

The deceased, believed to have been in his 60s, was attacked by an unknown suspect while cycling along a trail on Tuesday morning.

His attacker fled the scene with his mountain bike and has yet to be arrested.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a cyclist are being investigated and the victim is yet to be identified.”