'De Lille saga not only reason behind proposal of recall clause'

Bonginkosi Madikizela says he's not concerned by the opinion that the DA will lose a significant number of voters due to the De Lille saga.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says a proposal to add a recall clause to the party's Constitution is not only aimed at dealing with the saga around Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.

The mayor survived a DA motion of no confidence earlier this year and is facing a disciplinary process within the party following a public spat with Mayoral Committee Member JP Smith.

Madikizela has been speaking at the Cape Town Press Club under the topic: “How can the DA right itself?”

He says the situation around Mayor De Lille is not the only reason behind the consideration of a recall clause in the DA's Constitution.

“We have identified some gaps and weaknesses in our rules and constitution. The De Lille saga is not the only problem that we’ve encountered that involves a public representative. So, it’s not just about her.”

If passed by the party's federal congress next month, the DA will be allowed to force any member appointed to government to resign for among other things, contradicting party policy.

Madikizela says he's not concerned by the opinion that the DA will lose a significant number of voters due to the De Lille saga.

“Voters do not vote for coloured people, they vote for leaders that they believe will serve them well. So, this nonsense about coloured voters punishing us because we’re punishing the coloured leader has no basis.”

Besides the apparent breakdown of its Cape Town caucus, Madikizela also addressed Premier Helen Zille's controversial tweets on colonialism and the DA's stance against land expropriation without compensation.