CSA announces Proteas women’s contracted squad list

This follows the announcement of the men’s contracted list last week. The contract period will run from 1 May 2018 to 30 April 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced a list of contracted Proteas Women’s players, with Gauteng’s Raisibe Ntozakhe the only new addition.

It is a busy year for the women’s side as they host Bangladesh in May, before going on the road to visit England and the West Indies. There is also the Women’s World T20 Cup in the Caribbean in November, before rounding up the year with a home series against Sri Lanka.

CSA General Manager Corrie van Zyl congratulated the players who were awarded national contracts

“I congratulate those players who have been awarded national contracts and once again extend our thanks and appreciation to our generous sponsors, Momentum, for their support of our women’s national team.”

CSA contracted Women Proteas players:

Dané van Niekerk (Eastern province)

Ayabonga Khaka (Border)

Suné Luus (Northerns)

Marizanne Kapp (Eastern province)

Mignon du Preez (Northerns)

Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng)

Trisha Chetty (Gauteng)

Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal coastal)

Lizelle Lee (North West)

Laura Wolvaardt (Western province)

Masabata Klaas (Free State)

ndrie Steyn (Western province)

Moseline Daniels (Boland)

Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng).