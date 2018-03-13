Crisis-hit Steinhoff cuts stake in KAP to 26%
Steinhoff is fighting for survival after admitting 'accounting irregularities' in December.
FRANKFURT/JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff will sell part of its $700 million stake in KAP industrial, it said on Tuesday, part efforts by the scandal-hit South African retailer to plug a liquidity gap.
Steinhoff, which has more than 40 retail brands that include Conforama, Poundland and Mattress Firm, is fighting for survival after admitting 'accounting irregularities' in December, wiping about 85% off its market value and throwing it into a liquidity crisis.
The company said it would sell 450 million shares, or 17% stake, in KAP via an accelerated bookbuild - a move that would reduce its holding to 26% - to raise cash for repaying debt.
“Steinhoff continues to view KAP as a compelling investment case, especially in view of recent events in South Africa and the prospect of improving economic conditions,” Steinhoff said in a statement.
The election last month of Cyril Ramaphosa, who has promised to fight corruption and kick-start the economy, has lifted confidence among business leaders in Africa’s most advanced economy.
KAP is a diversified industrial group involved in the selling of everything from chemicals, auto components and mattresses.
Steinhoff has already raised R7.1 billion from the sale of a stake in investment firm PSG Group as part of efforts to shore up its finances.
Standard Bank and Investec joint arrangers of the accelerated bookbuild.
More in Business
-
Spotify enters South African market
-
Rand edges firmer ahead of manufacturing data
-
Microsoft women ‘filed 238 discrimination & harassment complaints’
-
Uber re-enters Barcelona with professional driver service
-
City Power board members won't get bonuses for last financial year
-
#RandReport: Rand little changed; stocks slightly higher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.