Go

Compound linked to Ngcobo police killings could be demolished

Five police officers and an off-duty soldier were shot dead during an attack on the station in February.

FILE: The houses belonging to the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The self-styled “church” at the centre of the Ngcobo police killings could be demolished.

Six people have since been arrested for the massacre.

They’ve been linked to the Seven Angels Ministries Church.

Dozens of women and children were rescued from the Seven Angels Church following a deadly shootout at its compound during a raid.

It’s been described as a cult, where women were apparently forbidden from finding jobs and their children kept out of school.

Police say those not linked to criminal activities have been taken back to their families.

Officials are now seeking legal opinion on whether the compound can be demolished.

Inscriptions on rocks on a hill near the compound have already been removed.

WATCH: Members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry return home

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

